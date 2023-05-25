FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,858 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,162 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.