FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 443 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE WSM opened at $114.19 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.54 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.38.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

