FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $36.56 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

MEG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Insider Activity at Montrose Environmental Group

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Thomas Presby bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,965.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Risi Field bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.05 per share, with a total value of $36,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,916.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.