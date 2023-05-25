FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 74,803 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Ecolab by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $167.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

