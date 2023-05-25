FDx Advisors Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

