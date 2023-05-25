FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $215,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

