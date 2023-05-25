FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $228,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 301.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

