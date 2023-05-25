FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $242,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after acquiring an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,841.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 384,854 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $114.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.