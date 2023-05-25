FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 977 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $215.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.93.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

