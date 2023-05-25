FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,036 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,610 shares of company stock worth $1,961,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

