FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $108.48 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

