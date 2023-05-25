FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,166 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $57,655,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Saia by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,621.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,953 shares of company stock worth $1,450,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $273.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.51. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.60.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading

