FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,457.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

