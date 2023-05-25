FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,178 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in YETI by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 222,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.03 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

