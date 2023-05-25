FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.32.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Featured Stories

