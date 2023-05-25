FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 905 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $155.35 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.22 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

