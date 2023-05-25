FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,366,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,077,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,096 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 385,462 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 399,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 344,047 shares during the period.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

