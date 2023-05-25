FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,376,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand Stock Down 1.5 %

MBC stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

