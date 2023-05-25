FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

