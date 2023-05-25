FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KT by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 607,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 56,120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in KT by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in KT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in KT by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of KT stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About KT

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.