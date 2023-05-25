FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.63.

In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

