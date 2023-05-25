Financial Contrast: Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) & Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -41.73% -36.85% -5.45% Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Hongkong Land 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broad Street Realty and Hongkong Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Hongkong Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million 0.40 -$13.75 million N/A N/A Hongkong Land $2.38 billion 4.07 -$349.20 million N/A N/A

Broad Street Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hongkong Land.

Summary

Hongkong Land beats Broad Street Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

(Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Hongkong Land

(Get Rating)

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space. The Development Properties segment includes premium residential and mixed-use developments. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

