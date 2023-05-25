First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $93.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $413.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.76.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 129.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after buying an additional 65,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services.

