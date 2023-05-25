First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $89.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Stemler purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 35,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.