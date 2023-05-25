First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $1,435,980.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $198.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.51. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.77 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 509.12 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after buying an additional 308,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after buying an additional 136,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 77.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,972,000 after buying an additional 179,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

