First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Rollins worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $61,799,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after buying an additional 620,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rollins by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 300,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 966.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 244,232 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rollins Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Rollins stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.