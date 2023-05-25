First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 443.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,579 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of DaVita worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. Cowen increased their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $96.27 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

