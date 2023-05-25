First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.23 Million Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $18,653,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,246 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.90. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

