First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.32 Million Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.7 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

PECO stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 238.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.