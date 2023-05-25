First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.75 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Axon Enterprise worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 244,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after buying an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,056,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.48 and a 200-day moving average of $197.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,987,662.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,987,662.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,303 shares of company stock worth $21,945,534 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

