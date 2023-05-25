First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,814 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.0329 dividend. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

