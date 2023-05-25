First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 13,168 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $202.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.62 and a 1-year high of $241.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.65 and a 200 day moving average of $206.79.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Guggenheim upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

