Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $30,600,000.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Matthew C. Harris sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,538,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Flywire Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FLYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth $36,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

