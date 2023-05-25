Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in FOX by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FOX by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

