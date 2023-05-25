Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444,308 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $126,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 95,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLHY opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

