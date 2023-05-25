Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Columbia Banking System worth $141,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

See Also

