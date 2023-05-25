Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.45% of Inari Medical worth $151,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,728,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,728,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $862,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,478 shares in the company, valued at $27,389,695.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,233 shares of company stock valued at $12,319,658 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inari Medical Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

NARI opened at $61.81 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

