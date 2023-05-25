Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,661 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.89% of Zscaler worth $143,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 294.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $126.53 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

