Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,944,846 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 24,497.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.24% of Alcoa worth $180,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after acquiring an additional 356,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,549,000 after purchasing an additional 330,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 26.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after buying an additional 871,861 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in Alcoa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 3,401,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,495,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,341,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,967,000 after buying an additional 168,293 shares during the period.

NYSE:AA opened at $34.35 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

