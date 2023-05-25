Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 50,044 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $151,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $199.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

