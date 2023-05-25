Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,719,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $156,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,796,000 after acquiring an additional 760,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 6,842,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,615,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,023,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,315,000 after acquiring an additional 590,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NiSource Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

