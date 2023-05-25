Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223,875 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.16% of SS&C Technologies worth $152,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 427,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 127,114 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,605,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after buying an additional 165,056 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

