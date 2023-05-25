Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,890,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.07% of UFP Industries worth $149,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 87.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 78.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

UFPI opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,845 shares in the company, valued at $31,952,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,591 shares of company stock worth $7,524,975. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.