Franklin Resources Inc. Has $129.85 Million Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 940,888 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 9.24% of Brinker International worth $129,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

NYSE EAT opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.36. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

