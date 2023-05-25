Franklin Resources Inc. Has $139.19 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,814 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of CyberArk Software worth $139,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $153.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average is $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $165.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

