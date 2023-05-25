Franklin Resources Inc. Has $175.01 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,367,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,302 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.60% of Paramount Global worth $175,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 181,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

