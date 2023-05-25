Franklin Resources Inc. Has $184.76 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,580 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.17% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $184,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average is $127.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.