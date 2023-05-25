Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,406,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,244 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of HDFC Bank worth $164,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

