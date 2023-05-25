Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $150.47 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,040,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

