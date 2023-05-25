Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 158,183 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of Moderna worth $132,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $2,272,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.47. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,629,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,855,148.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,629,031 shares in the company, valued at $224,855,148.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,342 shares of company stock valued at $59,432,119. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

